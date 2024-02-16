Marriott, Coca-Cola, Cisco & More: Earnings Recap

Yahoo Finance breaks down this week's recent earnings reports from top companies like Coca-Cola and Marriott.

Morningstar Sector Director Erin Lash discusses Kraft Heinz's third straight miss in quarterly earnings, noting that the company's "volumes have been hurt by a pressured consumer." Lash goes on to explain how Kraft Heinz is focusing on three main things to combat this losing streak: research and development, marketing, and distribution.

Oppenheimer Managing Director Jim Kelly breaks down AirBnB's slight slip, and what investors should and should not be concerned about. Kelly said, "The business is healthy. I think the question for investors right now is we have decelerating room nights but a premium evaluation. So...what's the right entry point."

Wedbush Sr. VP & Equity Research Analyst Gerald Pascarelli talks about Coca-Cola's outstanding performance, noting that Coca-Cola is often able to grow revenue in a way that remains elusive to competitors.

Baird Senior Research Analyst Michael Bellisario says that for Marriott's disappointing Q4 results, there is still hope for the stock, "Underlying trends are somewhere between good to still pretty darn solid."

Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi talks about how Cisco's most recent earnings encapsulate "everything you don't want to hear from a big cap tech company," including slowing demand, inventory correction, and massive rounds of layoffs.

