Marvell Technology: The next big player in tech?

With the market rally heavily concentrated in tech, investors are eager for the sector's next best play. Spear Invest Founder and CIO Ivana Delevska joins Yahoo Finance for Good Buy or Goodbye, discussing two disparate tech players: Roku (ROKU), which benefitted from streaming's consumer tech wave, and Marvell Technology (MRVL), positioned at the intersection of AI and business-to-business technology.

Delevska rates Marvell her "good buy," claiming the networking market is experiencing explosive AI-driven growth. The company is also developing custom silicon chip-based technologies to compete with Nvidia (NVDA). Delevska calls Roku (ROKU) her "goodbye." The US streaming market is nearing full penetration, she explains, leaving little room for growth.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino