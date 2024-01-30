Match Group beats on Q4 top and bottom-line estimates

Match Group (MTCH) — the conglomerate behind dating apps Tinder, Hinge, and Match.com — blew past its fourth-quarter earnings estimates, boasting adjusted EPS gains of $0.81 against estimates of $0.53.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Alexandra Canal breaks down Match's earnings results and its plans for margin guidance in the first-quarter of 2024.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.