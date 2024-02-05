Advertisement
McDonald's earnings, Powell cools talk of interest rate cuts: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

McDonald's (MCD) kicked off another busy earnings week on Wall Street this morning. The fast food giant reported mixed results, warning conflict in the Middle East weighed on some international sales. In addition to McDonald's, we also heard from Caterpillar (CAT) and Estee Lauder (EL). Investors are reacting to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that cooled hopes of rate cuts. During an interview on 60 Minutes, Powell warned the central bank was weary of cutting rates too soon and needed to see consistent signs inflation is headed to 2%. The Chair reiterated comments that a cut was unlikely at the next meeting in March, with 60 Minutes saying he suggested it could happen mid-year. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include NVIDIA (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), and Boeing (BA).

Key guests include:

  • 9:40 a.m. ET - Brian Levitt, Invesco Global Market Strategist

  • 10:15 a.m. ET - Rohit Kulkarni, Roth Capital Partners Managing Partner

  • 10:30 a.m. ET - Adrienne Yih, Barclays Consumer Discretionary Senior Analyst

  • 10:40 a.m. ET - Tiffany Wilding, PIMCO Managing Director and Economist

  • 11 a.m. ET - Kevin Gordon, Charles Schwab Senior Investment Strategist

