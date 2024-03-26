Meme stocks making a return? What Reddit and Trump Media's debuts reveal

The stock market is trading at all-time highs, and "meme stocks" seem to have returned to the picture. Former Trump Media & Technology Group began trading on Tuesday under the ticker DJT. While the company lost $49 million in the first months of the year, the valuation of the stock is currently trading at almost $9 billion.

Yahoo Finance Reporters Alexandra Canal and Josh Schafer join the Live show to define what meme stocks are and Trump Media's performance as a potential meme stock.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino