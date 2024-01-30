Microsoft, Google are 'depending on' AI revenue: Analyst

As Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) prepare to report earnings Tuesday afternoon, Constellation Research Founder and Principal Analyst R "Ray" Wang and Neuberger Berman Senior Research Analyst Daniel Flax join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the importance of AI for both companies' revenues.

Wang notes that while Microsoft and Google have approached AI differently, with Microsoft managing to "build this big partnered ecosystem" with OpenAI, and Google focusing AI on search which has done well, both companies "are depending on AI and cloud revenue."

Flax says for both he's looking for signs of "continued progress" on their AI initiatives. He notes the ultimate goal of AI is to drive user efficiency and productivity, which will boost growth.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith