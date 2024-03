Bitcoin (BTC-USD) surged above $70,000 on Monday. The cryptocurrency's rise also led to pop for bitcoin-related stocks such as Coinbase (COIN) and MicroStrategy (MSTR).

Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Josh Lipton discuss the move in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.