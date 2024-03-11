Moderna stock pops on launch of skin cancer treatment trial

Moderna (MRNA) shares are trading higher Monday after the biotechnology company revealed the start of a clinical trial for a skin cancer treatment. Moderna has partnered with the pharmaceutical giant Merck (MRK) to test the drug, in a bid to diversify beyond its core vaccine business.

