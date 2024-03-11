Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,117.94
    -5.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,769.66
    +46.97 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,019.27
    -65.84 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.88
    -16.83 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.14
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    2,189.00
    +3.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.68
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1040
    +0.0150 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2813
    -0.0046 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9460
    -0.0740 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    72,358.42
    +3,057.66 (+4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.23
    +9.49 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,820.49
    -868.45 (-2.19%)
     

Moderna stock pops on launch of skin cancer treatment trial

1
Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi

Moderna (MRNA) shares are trading higher Monday after the biotechnology company revealed the start of a clinical trial for a skin cancer treatment. Moderna has partnered with the pharmaceutical giant Merck (MRK) to test the drug, in a bid to diversify beyond its core vaccine business.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

