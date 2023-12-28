Money market fund cash inflows surge, recession fears lower

In a recent trend, markets have seen a substantial surge in cash inflows, with a total of $1.3 trillion pouring into money market funds. This influx includes $276 billion allocated to non-US equities and bonds. Notably, December witnessed a significant portion of these inflows, with around $40 billion flowing into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF trust (SPY), indicating renewed investor confidence.

Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on previous trends and the relationship between cash demand and recession risks.

