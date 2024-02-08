Monolithic Power stock surges on earnings, guidance

Shares Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) surged higher on Thursday. The chip company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results and 2024 guidance. Investors are betting its AI exposure will power future growth. Monolithic Power also announced it's raising its dividend from $1.00 per share to $1.25 per share.

