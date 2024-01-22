More single women are buying homes

According to a report from Maxwell, single women made up 22% of mortgage applications in 2023. Furthermore, the report showed that 35% of single women who applied were between the ages of 25 and 34, a majority of whom make less than $100k a year.



Yahoo Finance Reporters Alexandra Canal, Pras Subramanian, and Josh Schafer break down the report and discuss what this means for the broader housing market.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino