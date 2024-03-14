Mortgage rates dip two weeks in a row, refinancing demand up

Mortgage rates have experienced a notable dip, dropping about a quarter of a percent in the last two weeks. This marks the second consecutive week of declining mortgage rates, signaling a potential shift in the housing market.

Yahoo Finance Housing Reporter Dani Romero discusses how these rate movements could benefit homebuyers, while homebuilder Lennar (LEN) warns about customers' debt-to-income ratios.

