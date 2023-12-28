Mortgage rates ease: Why 2024 shows promise for homebuyers

After a volatile 2023, the housing market enters 2024 with some relief as two major headwinds — high mortgage rates and inflation — show signs of easing. This backdrop has sparked cautious optimism for a rebound after affordability challenges crushed demand.

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss the improving outlook for housing in 2024 now that rates and consumer prices are moderating, providing insights into homebuilder strategies.

