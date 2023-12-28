Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,785.39
    +3.81 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,683.78
    +27.26 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.29
    +16.12 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.93
    -3.28 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.66
    -0.45 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    2,084.30
    -8.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.25 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1078
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0290 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    -0.0060 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.0860
    -0.5050 (-0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,329.29
    -757.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.14
    -14.50 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.86
    -0.09 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,539.62
    -141.62 (-0.42%)
     

Mortgage rates ease: Why 2024 shows promise for homebuyers

Angel Smith and Brad Smith

After a volatile 2023, the housing market enters 2024 with some relief as two major headwinds — high mortgage rates and inflation — show signs of easing. This backdrop has sparked cautious optimism for a rebound after affordability challenges crushed demand.

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss the improving outlook for housing in 2024 now that rates and consumer prices are moderating, providing insights into homebuilder strategies.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement