Netflix, solar stocks, Electronic Arts: Trending stocks

Netflix (NFLX) shares close Tuesday in the red after the streamer announced its President of Advertising Jeremi Gorman is being replaced by studio executive Amy Reinhard, according to The Information.

Solar stocks, such as Sunrun (RUN), Sunnova (NOVA), and SunPower (SPWR), close the day in the green as France is planning to boost solar power capacity, and California regulators delay a decision to cut rooftop solar panel installation incentives.

Electronic Arts (EA) shares end the day higher as the stock was upgraded to "Buy" from "Neutral" by Bank of America analysts.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton take a look at some of the trending stocks of the day. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.