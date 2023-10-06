Niche office spaces offering opportunities in real estate: Analyst

Historically, REITs — or real estate investment trusts — tend to outperform individual stocks when interest rates rise, but recently REITS have hit a low not seen since 2020. Many investors are now wondering if it's a good idea to buy the dip in the real estate sector.

Wedbush Managing Director Richard Anderson joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what is going on with REITS during the Fed's higher for longer interest rates and where he thinks investors could find the best opportunities.

Anderson explains his position on commercial real estate: "Conventional office is going to have its difficulties as tenants try to figure out what they're going to do when their leases expire. Niche offices, like life science, where there's an absolute need for the space for biopharma tenants, or medical office where there's an absolute need for hospitals and doctors that see patients, that's where we like the office space."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.