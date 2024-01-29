Norforlk Southern stock hit with three downgrades

Norfolk Southern (NSC) has received three analyst downgrades from Stifel, TD Cowen, and Morgan Stanley. Both Stifel and TD forecasted no substantial margin improvement from Norfolk Southern, while all three firms stated the railroad is falling behind competitors within the rail industry.

Yahoo Finance's Bradley Smith and Seana Smith break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith