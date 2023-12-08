November jobs data: Strategist eyes Treasury yield movement

Analyzing the November jobs report released Friday morning, Commonwealth Financial Network CIO Brad McMillan spotlights the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) as a key metric to watch. He explains how yields have climbed on assumptions of imminent interest rate cuts by the Fed and expected economic slowdowns. However, stronger-than-expected hiring data challenges that narrative.

McMillan believes the report signals economic acceleration rather than slowdown. Consequently, McMillan expects Treasury yields will face upward pressure after pricing in future economic data prints.

