Nvidia-Cadence partnership to take data centers to next level

Chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) — currently showcasing its latest semiconductor and AI products at its 2024 GTC event — will be expanding its partnership with software company Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), particularly for its electronic design automation (EDA) tools and "digital twin" simulations.

Cadence Design Systems Senior Vice President and General Manager of Strategy and New Ventures Nimish Modi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's collaborations with Nvidia on its expanding array of artificial intelligence projects.

"AI, overall, is creating a massive explosion of data, and it's driving massive demand for high-density, high-performance compute and more data centers," Modi says. "There is... some industry data which says about 3 to 4% of the total electricity is consumed by data centers, and that's expected to grow significantly."

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.