Nvidia closes at new high, but watch for these 3 AI warnings

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) closed at a new record high on Monday. Wall Street is bullish on the stock, including Constellation Research's Ray Wang, who told Yahoo Finance that "Nvidia is leading the way" when it comes to AI and that the company still has "a long way to go" along with a good amount of time before competitors can catch up.

But Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi makes the case that there are some red flags for AI stocks ahead. Watch the video above to hear Sozzi's three potential warning signs from companies like HP Inc. (HPQ) and Salesforce (CRM).

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich