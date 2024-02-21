How Nvidia's Q4 earnings set the stage for further dominance

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) rose after market close on Wednesday after the company posted its fourth-quarter earnings, posting $22.10 billion in revenue versus an expected $20.62 billion. The company also posted adjusted earnings per share of $5.16 versus an expected $4.64 per share.

Antoine Chkaiban, New Street Research Technology Infrastructure Analyst, and Dan Morgan, Synovus Trust Senior Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the results.

Chkaiban elaborates on the possibilities for Nvidia in the future, along with AI chip making as a whole: "Global spending on data center AI chips tripled in 2023 from $15 billion to $45 billion and is now set to double again to $90 billion in 2024. And if we look out a few years, well late last year, Lisa Su CEO of AMD (AMD) pitched a target addressable market for data center AI chips of $400 billion in 2027. So now we just need to think about the future along two axis. Either it materializes in a healthy and sustainable way or we fall short of this prediction, with disappointments, over investments, and lower returns."

Speaking to Nvidia's dominance in the space, against their competition, Morgan says: "I think we have to think of Nvidia as first to market in AI. They have been talking on their conference calls and their product calls for over five years about the fact that they are dominant in the space. And then it came to fruition about a year ago, on this quarter, when they had the big blowout quarter." He continues by mentioning one the reasons why Nvidia is ahead of competition: "The average AI chip that Nvidia sells, we don't know the exact price, some of them are like $20,000 or $30,000 apiece. So you kind of wonder if like an AMD who's kind of known as being a lower-priced chipmaker, especially in the CPU area against Intel (INTC), or let's say the data service space, would they come to try to introduce a cheaper chip that maybe people would be willing to go with."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino