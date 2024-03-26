OpenAI lawsuits are a 'bullish' signal: 'Like the early days of Facebook'

Wall Street investors are particularly bullish on tech as AI transforms many companies' operations. Following its market debut, Reddit (RDDT) outperformed expectations after positioning itself as an AI play. Bedrock Founder & Managing Partner Geoff Lewis joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into how AI is disrupting various sectors in the market.

Lewis focuses particularly on OpenAI and its possible future maneuvers. He compares the company's current legal situation to the "early days of Facebook" (META): "Facebook had a lot of lawsuits as well. I say bring on the lawsuits with respect to OpenAI. I think that's a strong bull signal. The reality is this is a company that's really only been monetizing for just over a year, predominantly with consumers. They've only recently launched offerings to enterprises. It's been publicly reported they're north of a $2 billion revenue run rate. I don't think we've ever seen either in the private markets a revenue ramp that's been this rapid."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino