New S&P year-end target, energy sector rally: Monday's market takeaways

As US Equities (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) have begun to lose steam following last week's historic highs, Yahoo Finance Reporter Josh Schafer joins the Live show to break down Monday's top market takeaways.

Schafer highlights Oppenheimer's upgraded call for the S&P 500, having already reached the previously forecast 5200 less than three months into the year. He also discusses the energy sector's rally over the last month and bitcoin's (BTC-USD) rise back over the 70,000 threshold.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino