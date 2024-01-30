Advertisement
PayPal, Schlumberger, Super Micro Computer: Trending Tickers

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

Fintech services PayPal (PYPL) and Block (SQ) plan on implementing job cuts, the latest companies to announce layoffs in 2024.

Oilfield operator Schlumberger (SLB) sees shares tick down Tuesday on Saudi Aramco (2222.SR) pressures to not increase its oil production capacities.

Lastly, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock continues moving in the green after boasting a fiscal second-quarter earnings beat and raising its revenue guidance for 2024.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

