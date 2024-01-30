PayPal, Schlumberger, Super Micro Computer: Trending Tickers

Fintech services PayPal (PYPL) and Block (SQ) plan on implementing job cuts, the latest companies to announce layoffs in 2024.

Oilfield operator Schlumberger (SLB) sees shares tick down Tuesday on Saudi Aramco (2222.SR) pressures to not increase its oil production capacities.

Lastly, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock continues moving in the green after boasting a fiscal second-quarter earnings beat and raising its revenue guidance for 2024.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.