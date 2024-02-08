PepsiCo and Blue Owl earnings: What to Watch for Friday

Asset management firm Blue Owl Capital (OWL) and snack giant PepsiCo (PEP) are on track to report earnings results on Friday, February 9. Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton discuss the earnings reports they are looking forward to the most tomorrow.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.