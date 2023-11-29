Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,550.58
    -4.31 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,430.42
    +13.44 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,258.49
    -23.27 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,803.81
    +11.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    +1.31 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    2,045.40
    +5.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.04
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2710
    -0.0650 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2693
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0500
    -0.3760 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,804.46
    -138.98 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    778.64
    -6.86 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.46
    -31.78 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,321.22
    -87.17 (-0.26%)
     

Petco, Hormel Foods slump on earnings: Trending tickers

Josh Lipton and Eyek Ntekim

Petco (WOOF) shares closed nearly 29% lower after reporting third-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations. The company says it is "taking swift and decisive action" in a bid to turn things around.

Hormel Foods (HRL) shares fell nearly 5%. The company's fourth-quarter results fell short of estimates, citing "slowing consumer demand, inflationary pressures," and headwinds in its turkey business.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement