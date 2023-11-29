Petco, Hormel Foods slump on earnings: Trending tickers

Petco (WOOF) shares closed nearly 29% lower after reporting third-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations. The company says it is "taking swift and decisive action" in a bid to turn things around.

Hormel Foods (HRL) shares fell nearly 5%. The company's fourth-quarter results fell short of estimates, citing "slowing consumer demand, inflationary pressures," and headwinds in its turkey business.

