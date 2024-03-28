Advertisement
Q1's top three takeaways: Mag 4, markets meet the Fed

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is on track for the best first quarter performance of a fiscal year since 2019. Some of that is partly due to the AI-led rally that has been carrying much of the stock market, along with cooling inflation. However, there have been some changes in trends that investors should keep an eye on.

Yahoo Finance Head of News Myles Udland joins The Morning Brief to break down the top takeaways from the first quarter of 2024.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

