Ralph Lauren stock leaps after topping Q3 earnings estimates

Ralph Lauren's (RL) stock soars after beating third-quarter expectations. The luxury apparel retailer generated $1.93 billion in revenue, a 6% increase year-over-year. The company also beat adjusted EPS expectations, reporting gains of $4.17 per share.

