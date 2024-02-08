Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,995.90
    +0.84 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,698.34
    +20.98 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,791.56
    +34.92 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.87
    +26.51 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.48
    +2.62 (+3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.70
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.31 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1700
    +0.0600 (+1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3440
    +1.3020 (+0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    45,546.58
    +1,340.08 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.48
    -33.27 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,863.28
    +743.36 (+2.06%)
     

Ralph Lauren stock leaps after topping Q3 earnings estimates

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Ralph Lauren's (RL) stock soars after beating third-quarter expectations. The luxury apparel retailer generated $1.93 billion in revenue, a 6% increase year-over-year. The company also beat adjusted EPS expectations, reporting gains of $4.17 per share.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

Advertisement