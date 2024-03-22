Reddit's site will be 'more vibrant' post-IPO: WallStreetBets mod.

Reddit (RDDT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange via an IPO on Thursday, completing its first full trading day on Friday, March 22. r/WallStreetBets — a "subreddit" or community page on the social media site — was instrumental in jumpstarting retail investors' participation in the meme stock trade, including GameStop's (GME) rapid rise in early 2021. What do Redditors think about their preferred social platforming choosing to go public?

WallStreetBets Head Moderator Noor Al shares his thoughts on Reddit's use of generative AI, the site's profitability, and his community's own abilities to engage with one another.

"This is a company that's been hamstrung by having to operate on a shoestring budget for basically its entire life. With $750 million more in the bank, who knows how many more staff they're going to add, what kind of new features they're going to build out — I think the sky's the limit," Al says.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.