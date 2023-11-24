Retail: What to know about US consumer this holiday season

The holiday shopping season's marquee event is finally here: Black Friday. Retailers begin their promotions earlier and earlier every year, with stores pushing discounts as early as October in 2023. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) President of Retail Naveen Jaggi joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk retail sales data and the strength of the US consumer.

The US consumer is as resilient as ever, and they have proven time and time again, they will spend when given the opportunity to spend, and no better example than when we came out of the pandemic... when we saw the whiplash at a mass of 60-70% year-over-year in holiday sales from 2020 to 2021," Jaggi says. "Look for the US consumer to surprise us this holiday season, I predict between 5 and 6% above last year's trends."

