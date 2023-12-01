The retail winners this holiday shopping season

The holiday shopping season is upon us. It's a crucial time for many retailers, with the term "Black Friday" referencing the point when retailers go from being "in the red" to being "in the black."

Storch Advisors Gerald "Jerry" Storch, the former CEO of both Toys R Us and Hudson's Bay, expresses caution over the high numbers reported during Cyber Week sales, stating that the growth likely came at the expense of brick-and-mortar sales.

Although BMO Capital Markets Managing Director Simeon Siegel agrees about being watchful over retail reports, he feels “optimistic” that the holiday shopping season is off to a good start.

The biggest question Siegel raises is how the retailers are going to perform during the lull between Cyber Week and Christmas.

When it comes to the winners in retail, Siegel says those who “predict their demand well are going to continue to win, and those that don’t are going to continue to lose.”

Storch projects that Walmart (WMT), TJX Companies (TJX), Amazon (AMZN), and Costco (COST) will have a successful holiday shopping season. Siegel’s retail winners also include TJX Companies, as well as Ross Stores (ROST), Burlington (BURL), and Coach (owned by Tapestry (TPR)).



