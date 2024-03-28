Retirement, buying a house, and investing: Best of Wealth!

Yahoo Finance's new personal finance show, Wealth!, brings the best in personal finance to you with advice from leading financial experts, authors, and influencers.

00:04 Co-Host of The Ramsey Show and Debt Elimination Expert with Ramsey Solutions Jade Warshaw talks about how to navigate the housing market, "Don't let the market determine if you're ready to buy, you determine whether you're ready to buy."

00:10 Retirement Daily's Robert Powell breaks down the 4% rule for retirement funds.

00:17 Former NFL Linebacker, Author, and CEO of Athletes.Org Brandon Copeland discusses his worst financial mistake as an athlete, "I got to the point where I thought that it was natural, it was going to happen for me." Copeland warns against financial complacency, especially if you are coming into a lot of money as many athletes do in their first few years as a professional.

00:30 Ross Mac, Maconomics Financial Expert, talks about 529 plans, and why they could be a good choice for parents who are seeking to invest in their children's education.

00:35 Financial Principal and Founder Tyrone Ross discusses why it's important to close the gap on personal finance education, "We need to get closer to people, learn what their needs and concerns are, and address them."

00:43 Tiffany Aliche, The Budgetnista, advises on how young people can start planning for retirement.

Tune in to Yahoo Finance every weekday from 11am to 12pm ET for Wealth!