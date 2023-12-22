Rocket Lab, Coinbase, Bristol Myers-Karuna deal: Trending tickers

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) shares jump in late trading after news that the company will be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) for $14 billion, which is $330 per share in cash.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) shares soar as the company won a $515 million contract with the United States government, to manufacture, deliver, and operate eighteen space vehicles.

Coinbase (COIN) shares are up in late trading as Citizens JMP Securities almost doubles its price target on the stock, raising it from $107 to $200.

