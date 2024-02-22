Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,070.30
    +88.50 (+1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,931.05
    +318.81 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,978.49
    +397.62 (+2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.12
    +15.38 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.77
    +0.86 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.10
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0824
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3370
    +0.0120 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2653
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5960
    +0.2880 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,543.96
    +311.28 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.49
    +21.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.52 (+2.19%)
     

Roku may benefit the most from Walmart's Vizio acquisition

Brad Smith and Seana Smith

Recently, Walmart (WMT) announced a $2.3 billion deal to purchase TV maker Vizio (VIZO) as a way to expand its digital advertising business. In response, shares of competitor Roku (ROKU) have begun to trade lower this week.

Needham & Co. Senior Media & Internet Analyst Laura Martin joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into why she believes this is an overreaction and, in fact, the deal is a positive for Roku.

Martin elaborates on the possible benefits for Roku with this deal: "The big competitors here are Samsung (005930.KS), LG, Vizio — which will now be gone — and Roku, and they're all owned by these huge conglomerates other than Roku, which is owned by a single founder. Really fast pivot times, really fast product upgrade times because there's one guy that can make a decision. That used to be true of Vizio. Now, being owned by Walmart, we would guess that decisions and changes and market reactions are a little bit slower because Walmart's processes are probably a little more refined than these founder-led companies like Roku and Vizio. So, I think that's good for Roku..."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Advertisement