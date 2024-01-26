Russian Court Extends Detention of WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich

Reuters

Boeing's production difficulties will "get resolved", its 737 MAX 10 aircraft will get certified and the impact of U.S. regulators freezing a planned production ramp-up will be minimal this year, the head of major customer Avolon said. In the medium term, however, tighter regulation will cause delays and it could take until the end of the decade for the industry to make up the production shortfall experienced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Avolon CEO Andy Cronin said in an interview. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday froze planned increases in production of the 737 MAX following the blow-out of a panel on an Alaska Airlines Boeing jet, raising concerns for airlines and suppliers worldwide.