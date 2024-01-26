Russian Court Extends Detention of WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich

Associated Press Finance
Microsoft is laying off about 1,900 employees in its gaming division, according to an internal company memo, just over three months since the tech giant completed its $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard. The job cuts represent about an 8% reduction of Microsoft’s 22,000-person gaming workforce, the memo, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, notes. “As we move forward in 2024, the leadership of Microsoft Gaming and Activision Blizzard is committed to aligning on a strategy and an execution plan with a sustainable cost structure that will support the whole of our growing business,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer wrote in the memo.