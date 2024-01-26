Advertisement
Russian Court Extends Detention of WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich

WSJ

A Russian court ruled to extend the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by two months. Gershkovich is being held on an allegation of espionage that he, the Journal and the U.S. government vehemently deny. Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/Shutterstock

