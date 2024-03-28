Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison, AMC slumps on stock sale: Yahoo Finance Live

TipRanks

There’s been a lot of talk recently about this year’s bull market, both on its own merits and in comparison to last year. But somewhat less attention has been paid to it as part of a larger trend overall – a secular bull market that began in 2013 and has seen the S&P 500 reach recent record highs. Long-term trends are good for the market generally, but what the average retail investor really wants is a solid return in the here-and-now. There are several routes to accomplish this, and one of the