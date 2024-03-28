Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison, AMC slumps on stock sale: Yahoo Finance Live
Disgraced FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison by a New York judge. Bankman-Fried was convicted in November of seven fraud and conspiracy counts. On Wall Street, one of the biggest movers is AMC Entertainment (AMC). Shares of the movie theater company fell sharply after it announced it was selling $250 million worth of stock. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include MicroStrategy (MSTR), Nikola (NKLA), and RH (RH).
Top guests today include:
3:10 p.m. ET - Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities Managing Director
3:35 p.m. ET - Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis
3:45 p.m. ET - Geetha Ranganathan, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Media Analyst and Jamie Lumley, Third Bridge Group Sector Analyst
4:50 p.m. ET - Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat CEO