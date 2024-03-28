Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,249.60
    +1.11 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,754.27
    -5.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,371.10
    -28.42 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,126.38
    +12.03 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.79
    +1.44 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    2,239.70
    +27.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    +0.17 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0801
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2000
    +0.0040 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2629
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3570
    +0.1110 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,630.70
    +1,478.45 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,168.07
    -594.66 (-1.46%)
     
Breaking News:

Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison over FTX collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison, AMC slumps on stock sale: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

Disgraced FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison by a New York judge. Bankman-Fried was convicted in November of seven fraud and conspiracy counts. On Wall Street, one of the biggest movers is AMC Entertainment (AMC). Shares of the movie theater company fell sharply after it announced it was selling $250 million worth of stock. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include MicroStrategy (MSTR), Nikola (NKLA), and RH (RH).

