Series Premiere of Wealth! - Week 1 Highlights

This week at Yahoo Finance included the series premiere of Wealth! the personal finance-focused show that is going to help you clean up your finances. Wealth! is Yahoo Finances's newest guide to help you build your financial foot print. Hosted by Brad Smith, including a community of experts: they will give you the resources, tools, tips and tricks that you need to know to grow your money. Weekdays during the 11am-12 EST live hour catch Wealth! from interviews to panel discussions; from explainers to jargon busters: Wealth! cuts through the noise to guide your financial decisions, so that your money works for you.

Here are the highlights from the week 1 premiere:

Tyrone Ross, 401 Financial Principal and founder gave his financial expertise and spoke about wanting to end the stigma around financial literacy. He also explained how estate planning is not only for the wealthy, but rather a prudent financial tool available to all Americans.

Jade Warshaw, Ramsey Solutions Financial Coach sat down with Brad and gave her thoughts on the housing market, the best time to purchase a home, the hottest retail markets in the United States, and the crucial steps needed to make sure you get the most out of one of the most important financial decisions you will ever make: buying your first home.

Lawrence Sprung, author of 'Financial Planning Made Personal' spoke about misconceptions on retirement. He explains: "You don't have to wait until your 60's to retire. If you start early enough and make the best financial decisions possible, you can retire much earlier than the standard number we all know."

Ross Mac, Maconomics founder and TikTok financial influencer gave all his financial musings including investing in Bitcoin, what someone should expect from child care costs if one is a new parent, and how he factors rising inflation into his longterm financial plan.

