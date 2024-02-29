Advertisement
date 2024-02-29

  • S&P 500

    5,096.27
    +26.51 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,996.39
    +47.37 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,091.92
    +144.18 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,054.84
    +14.54 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.80
    +10.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    +0.24 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2520
    -0.0220 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2625
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0010
    -0.6320 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    61,146.45
    +95.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.02
    +5.04 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,166.19
    -41.84 (-0.11%)
     

SoundHound AI shares tumble following Q4 miss

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

SoundHound AI (SOUN) stock slides amid an earnings miss, reporting $17.1 million of revenue and slightly wider than expected losses of $0.07 per share. Nvidia (NVDA) now owns a stake in the artificial intelligence company.

Yahoo Finance breaks down SoundHound AI's stock performance during recent AI trends

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

