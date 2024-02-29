SoundHound AI shares tumble following Q4 miss

SoundHound AI (SOUN) stock slides amid an earnings miss, reporting $17.1 million of revenue and slightly wider than expected losses of $0.07 per share. Nvidia (NVDA) now owns a stake in the artificial intelligence company.

