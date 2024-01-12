Spot bitcoin ETF issuers: What you need to know

On Wednesday, January 10, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved eleven spot bitcoin ETFs. Among the approved spot bitcoin ETFs were ones from Grayscale, Fidelity, and Bitwise. Yahoo Finance sat down with some of spot bitcoin ETF issuers this week. Here are some of their top takeaways.

Ark Invest Founder, CEO, & CIO Cathie Wood (00:00:17)

Ark Invest Founder, CEO, and CIO Cathie Wood notes three of the “competitive advantages” in Ark Invest's ETF, the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB). “One is our infrastructure and operation,” Wood says, “the second is research… The third competitive advantage we have is a sales force that started selling our exposure to bitcoin in 2016.” Wood adds, “we are looking at bitcoin as a public good. It is essentially, from a technology point of view… going to be the financial super highway of the internet.”

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein (00:01:09)

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein discusses “three things” regarding fees as the company’s spot bitcoin ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), is charging a 1.5% fee, which is above many of the other spot bitcoin ETF fees. “Number one, we made a commitment to our investors that we would lower our fees… we made good on that promise and we’ve reduced fees by 25 percent,” Sonnenshein explains. “Number two, investors should have choice… And three… GBTC is differentiated. It brings a market value to investors that I think they know and appreciate.”

Bitwise Asset Management CIO Matt Hougan (00:02:02)

Bitwise Asset Management CIO Matt Hougan explains “two things” he thinks investors will look for in spot bitcoin ETFs. One is “what is the lowest fee product, cause the less you pay the more you get in finance,” Hougan notes. “And then who has the support systems to provide research and answers and data to execute trades well… the combination of crypto expertise and low cost, we think is a winner for” the company's spot bitcoin ETF, Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB).

Story continues

WisdomTree Global Head of Research Christopher Gannatti (00:02:22)

WisdomTree Global Head of Research Christopher Gannatti discusses why “it's going to be among the most competitive dynamics that we believe we have seen at WisdomTree in the ETF industry.” “Everyone is providing exposure to the same underlying spot oriented bitcoin ETFs. Many of the providers also waving the fees to zero, at least initially for various points of time and amounts,” Gannatti notes. The firm manages its own bitcoin fund under the ticker (BTCW).

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) (00:03:12)

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) explains that “when the traditional financial services industry has now adopted and recognized the long-term benefits of bitcoin specifically, as part of a diversified asset allocation. It helps make the case for having a robust, regulatory framework for digital assets so that investors can begin to further diversify their investments and incorporate a long-term store of value like bitcoin into their investment strategies.”