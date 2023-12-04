Spotify laying off 17% of workforce, stocks look to build on win streak: Yahoo Finance Live

The Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON—A case that could punch holes in the federal tax code heads to the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The court will hear arguments in Moore v. U.S., which challenges a piece of the 2017 tax law that imposed a one-time levy on profits that companies had accumulated outside the U.S. But its implications could reach much further, providing the justices an opportunity to define what Congress can tax under the Constitution—and what it can’t. Charles and Kathleen Moore argue that when the law passed, they hadn’t realized income from their investment in an India-based company and thus couldn’t be taxed.