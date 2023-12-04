Spotify laying off 17% of workforce, stocks look to build on win streak: Yahoo Finance Live
Spotify (SPOT) has announced plans to lay off 17% of its workforce. The reduction is the third round of cuts for the streaming giant this year. On Wall Street, investors are looking to build on the recent five-week winning streak. Among the top names in focus this morning are Alaska Airlines (ALK) and Hawaiian Airlines (HA). Alaska announced plans to acquire Hawaiian in a nearly $2-billion dollar deal. Bitcoin (BT-USD) is also surging this morning, topping $40-thousand dollars and hitting a 19-month high. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Coinbase (COIN), Uber (UBER), and Virgin Galactic (SPCE).
Key guests today include:
9:30 a.m. ET - Brent Schutte, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company CIO
10:40 a.m. ET - Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO and Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines CEO
11:15 a.m. ET - Octavio Marenzi, Opimus CEO