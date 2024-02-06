Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,954.23
    +11.42 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,521.36
    +141.24 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,609.00
    +11.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,953.63
    +16.39 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.45
    +0.67 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.50
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0757
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0900
    -0.0740 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2602
    +0.0066 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8850
    -0.7650 (-0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,185.68
    +729.93 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,681.01
    +68.15 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,160.66
    -193.50 (-0.53%)
     

Stocks close higher led by materials, real estate

Yahoo Finance

The three major averages (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^IXIC) all closed higher on Tuesday, February 6. They were led by materials and real estate, two sectors that have been beaten down recently. Tech, however, lagged.

Yahoo Finance Market Reporter Jared Blikre takes a closer look at the market action.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim

