Stocks close higher led by materials, real estate

The three major averages (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^IXIC) all closed higher on Tuesday, February 6. They were led by materials and real estate, two sectors that have been beaten down recently. Tech, however, lagged.

Yahoo Finance Market Reporter Jared Blikre takes a closer look at the market action.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim