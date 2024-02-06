Super Bowl ads: Companies' ROI may be bigger this year

The Super Bowl is right around the corner and many viewers, as excited as they are for the game, are often equally excited for the advertisements that play during the game. A recent report from Bank of America revealing a potential boost for consumer stocks. A couple of companies who spent on advertisements include Anheuser-Busch (BUD) and Molson-Coors (TAP).

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer, Alexandra Canal, and Pras Subramanian discuss the the impact and return on investment that NFL ads have for companies.

