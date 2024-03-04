Advertisement
Super Micro, Deckers to join S&P 500 index

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) will earn new names on March 18th. Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK) are rallying Monday after announcing the stocks are set to join the index, replacing Whirlpool (WHR) and Zion's Bancorporation (ZION).

