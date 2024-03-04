Super Micro, Deckers to join S&P 500 index

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) will earn new names on March 18th. Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK) are rallying Monday after announcing the stocks are set to join the index, replacing Whirlpool (WHR) and Zion's Bancorporation (ZION).

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Bradley Smith break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith