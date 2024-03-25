Super Micro stock jumps: Why JPMorgan rates it an Overweight

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) jumped on Monday after analysts at JPMorgan initiated coverage of the stock with an Overweight rating and a $1,150 price target. In the note, analyst Samik Chatterjee writes that "Super Micro is the leading company in the AI compute market, which is burgeoning with demand stemming from training AI models."

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Akiko Fujita discuss the call in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.