Supreme Court 'skeptical' of social media laws, professor says

The US Supreme Court will hear arguments over laws regarding social media. This stems from concerns over state laws enacted by Florida and Texas that would stop social media platforms from supposedly suppressing certain political content. The ruling may have major implications for how state governments may regulate how social media platforms moderate their content.

Sinan Aral, Author of The Hype Machine and Professor at MIT Sloan Management, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the social media case before the Supreme Court, how it may play out, and the implications of its potential rulings.

When asked how the Supreme Court may lean, Aral says: "I think the justices are skeptical of these laws. I don't imagine that these two laws are going to be upheld in their entirety. I think that either they're going to be overturned or the cases are going to be remanded for further development in the lower courts. And the reason why that would happen is precisely the threading the needle that I discussed earlier, which is that the Supreme Court is likely to want to bound the impact of their decision... You saw them asking questions about exactly what are the boundaries of the scope of these laws and therefore their decisions about these laws. At the end of the day, it's going to be about content moderation and how much of it is the purview of social media companies or not."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino