Synopsys raises full-year earnings guidance

Synopsys (SNPS) posted first-quarter adjusted earnings per share that were better than Wall Street was expecting, $3.56 compared to the estimate of $3.43. Revenue of $1.65 billion was in line with estimates. The tech company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to $13.47 to $13.55. It had been $13.33 to $13.41.

