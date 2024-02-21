Advertisement
Synopsys raises full-year earnings guidance

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Synopsys (SNPS) posted first-quarter adjusted earnings per share that were better than Wall Street was expecting, $3.56 compared to the estimate of $3.43. Revenue of $1.65 billion was in line with estimates. The tech company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to $13.47 to $13.55. It had been $13.33 to $13.41.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the report.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

