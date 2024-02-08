Advertisement
Tapestry's record Q2 revenue driven by Coach brand sales

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Tapestry (TPR) shares are seeing a boost Thursday morning after reporting fiscal second-quarter earnings results that beat revenue estimates. The luxury fashion retailer boasted growth driven by Coach sales, just one of the high-end brands in its portfolio.

Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith take a closer look at this trending stock and its full-year guidance.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim

