Target CFO: 'Remarkably resilient' consumers in tough backdrop

Shares of Target (TGT) are trading higher on Tuesday as the company posted its fourth quarter earnings, easily beating Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company also revealed adjusted net earnings jumped 57.8% year over year to $1.38 billion.

Target COO and CFO Michael Fiddelke joins the Live show alongside Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss Target's performance and how the company has organized its business model and inventories for better growth. He also teases Target's potential forthcoming membership program, noting, "We're listening to our consumers...how we can make them fall more in love with Target."

Fiddelke explains that Target has seen a remarkable growth in foot traffic, a gain he partially attributes to consumer resilience to inflation: "Over the last couple of years, inflation has been stubbornly high and we know the impact that's had on American families. If you're shopping for your grocery run and the food and beverage products cost 20% to 30% more than they did a couple of years ago, that's a real pain point for the American consumer. You add that to higher interest rates and we're excited to see inflation start to normalize. We think that's a good thing for the consumer. A consumer that's been remarkably resilient against that tough backdrop and within our business I think we see some signs of that rebalancing of the consumer spending portfolio with improvement we saw in our discretionary categories in Q4."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino