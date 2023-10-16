Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film has become 'communal experience': Analyst

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film broke box office records in its theatrical debut, boasting the highest-ever concert film premiere while simultaneously becoming the highest-grossing concert film ever.

Box Office Pro Chief Analyst Shawn Robbins sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Eras Tour's box office performance and the ways in which Taylor Swift's brand and recent NFL appearances have had a spillover effect with the film's premiere.

"Taylor has a very loyal, dedicated fan base that turns out, and really drove those pre-sales, and ended up making it very front-loaded in that aspect," Robbins explains. "And I think that's what caused a lot of volatility in projections, but now, it's going to rely on those fans to keep going back to see multiple repeat viewings, and it's a weekend-only engagement which also makes it outside the norm."

