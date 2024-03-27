Tesla gets another price target cut

Tesla (TSLA) shares are down more than 25% in 2024. Now, Wall Street analysts are cutting their price targets for the stock. The latest is Citi's Itay Michaeli, who lowered his target to $196 from $224 and reduced his first quarter delivery estimates.

Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré recaps the latest Wall Street takes on the EV maker.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.