How Teva CEO is implementing his 'pivot to growth' strategy

Shares of Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) are trending up as the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street expectations on both its top and bottom line. On Wednesday, the company confirmed it will sell its active pharmaceutical ingredients business as part of CEO Richard Francis' “pivot to growth” strategy.

Teva CEO Richard Francis joins Yahoo Finance Live alongside Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the latest quarterly earnings report and plans for the company moving forward.

Francis comments on his pivot to growth strategy:

"When I came in and we did the pivot-to-growth strategy, we looked across all the businesses at Teva. We understood, where did we want to grow? We clearly want to grow our innovative business and our generics business... The API business, TAPI, its the second largest API manufacturer in the world, it is world class. But two things we saw and analyzed it, which is, one, it's constrained being part of Teva. The global API market is an $85 billion market..."

